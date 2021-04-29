Charlotte M. Waterman GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Charlotte M. (McKay) Waterman, 78, of Granville, New York, suddenly passed away at her home on April 22, 2021. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to William H. and Mary M. (Craig) McKay. She met and married John S. Waterman in November of 1962, who preceded her in death in 2014. Charlotte was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother first and foremost. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Everyone was loved and welcomed in her home. Charlotte is survived by her daughters, Mary Alice, Laurie, Tracy, and her spouse, Robin; her grandchildren, Matthew, Thomas, Ashley, and their significant others; plus, her great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Lorraine; her brother, Craig and wife Marie; and predeceased by her brother, William and his spouse, Maureen; and brother-in-law, Paul. What brought her the most joy was family, friends, gardening, baking and her dog, Amelia. Her family has fond memories of her delicious holiday dinners, her famous Christmas cookies and her beautiful gardens. Visitation with services immediately following will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St. in Granville, New York. A private burial will be held at a later date. COVID-19 restrictions are in place for visitation and the funeral. A mask must be worn at all times in the funeral home. We are limited on the number of people in the funeral home at a time so please be patient if there is a wait. In lieu of flowers, the family is planting a memorial garden in Charlotte’s honor. To make donations to the garden, please contact Tracy Waterman at waddawmn@gmail.com.
