Charlotte (Peck) Pierro BRANDON — Charlotte Dorothy (Peck) Pierro, 75, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home in Brandon. Ms. Pierro was born in Wallingford on Oct. 23, 1945. She was the daughter of Louis and Catherine (Sheehan) Peck. She grew up in Wallingford where she received her education. Mrs. Pierro enjoyed cooking and entertaining her family. She enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel and General Hospital. She strongly believed in the Lord. Surviving are two daughters, Tammy Marie Bertrand and her husband, Kevin, of Brandon and Catherine Dorothy Reed of Rutland: two sons, Timothy John Pierro of Rutland and Matthew Pierro of Florida; five sisters, Marylou Pierro of Wallingford, Ann Rigg of Proctor, Patricia Howland of Brandon, Doris Majka of Clarendon and Carol Jean Witham of Benson; two brothers, Robert Wilcox of North Clarendon and Richard Peck of Rutland. Her former husband, Warren Pierro Sr. of Florida, 25 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents; a son, Warren Pierro Jr.; a brother, Theodore Peck, and a sister, Lilian Mae Peck. A private gathering of family will take place at a later date at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite #2, Rutland, VT 05701. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in East Wallingford Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.