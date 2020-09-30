Charlotte (Skovira) Mittan POULTNEY — Word has been received of the passing of Charlotte Mittan, formerly of Poultney, on July 28, 2020. She was born on Oct. 9, 1938, to Andrew and Charlotte Skovira. Charlotte was the oldest of five children. She is survived by her children and brothers, Anthony and George. She was predeceased by her brother, Stanley, and sister, Irene.
