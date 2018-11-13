Charlotte T. Steele rites RUTLAND - The memorial service for Charlotte T. Steele, 98, who died Oct. 20, 2018, was held Nov. 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The Rev. Hannah Sotak, pastor of United Methodist Church, officiated. Pianist was Ann Reed. Flutist was Sam Rogers. Ellen Wakker and Ann Reed sang a duet. Guitarist and soloist was grandson Sam Loomis. Eulogies were offered by her son, the Rev. Dr. David Steele, Penny Ford, grandson Ben Steele and Barbara Steele. The United Methodist Women Appreciation Award was presented to her children. Ushers were Norman Desjardins, Douglas and Mark Allen. Burial was in Tenney Cemetery. A reception was held in the church fellowship hall. Gilman Chapter #88, OES of West Rutland, held their service Friday evening. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
