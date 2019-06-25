Charlotte V. Lewis TINMOUTH — The celebration of life for Charlotte V. Lewis, 92, of Tinmouth, who passed away on January 2, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center following hip surgery will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 153 White Birch Drive, Tinmouth Pond. Private burial was held at the Poultney Cemetery.
