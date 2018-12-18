Charmaine R. Levarn RUTLAND - Charmaine R. Levarn, 67, of Rutland, recently died unexpectedly at her residence. She was born on Nov. 1, 1951, in Boston, MA, the daughter of Charles and Mary Ruth (Williams) Levarn. Ms. Levarn grew up in Lincoln, and relocated to Rutland in 1991. She had been employed by Simmons in Vergennes for several years. Ms. Levarn enjoyed crocheting, knitting and doing crafts. Survivors include two sons James Corkins, of Fair Haven, and Brian Corkins, of Bristol; her mother, Mary Ruth Levarn, of Lincoln; her former husband, Keith Corkins, of Bristol; a brother, Charles Levarn; four sisters Corrine Levarn, Fay Levarn, Pattie Levarn and Robin Levarn; two grandsons David Corkins and Jacob Corkins; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son, Tyler Savigeau, in 1993; her father; and two sisters Maryanne Gardner and Gina Levarn. Burial will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Bristol. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home.
