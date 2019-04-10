Charmaine R. Merrow NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Charmaine Rosa Merrow, 90, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at her home. She was born March 29, 1929, in Wallingford, the daughter of Pascal and Viola (Waldo) Falzo. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1947. On April 10, 1948, she married Henry Cecil Merrow. Mrs. Merrow was a telephone operator for America Tel&Tel in Manchester from 1947 to 1952. In 1980, she graduated from New England School of Hair Design and worked as a hair stylist for four years. She was later employed as an operator with Precision Security in Springfield. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cribbage and shuffleboard at Springfield Senior Center. Survivors include two children Brenda Neronsky, of North Springfield, Mark Merrow, of Alstead, New Hampshire; a brother, Ronald Falzo, of Springfield; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband April 19, 1978; and a daughter, Jennifer Handy. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jerry Kilyk officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Senior Center, 139 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.