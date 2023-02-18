Cheri L. Marsh WHITING — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the Marsh-Goodwin family lost their matriarch Cheri L. Marsh, 72, of Whiting, VT. She passed away peacefully on February 4th at the Helen Porter Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury, VT. She spent her last days surrounded by family. Cheri was born on December 5, 1950 in Bloomington, Minnesota to Duke and Joyce Lumbra. Early in her life, the family moved to Charleston, NH. Cheri had one cherished sibling, David Lumbra, who predeceased her. Cheri is survived by her husband, Gordon Marsh, Jr., her three sons: Jason Goodwin (Jennifer) of Plattsburgh, NY; Tyler Goodwin of Waterbury, VT; Andrew Goodwin (Christine) of Londonderry, VT; her stepchildren, Alison Marsh of Burlington, VT; Gordon Marsh III of Middlebury, VT; her 6 treasured grandchildren: Harper and Keegan Goodwin, Connor, Cayden, and Caralynn Goodwin, and Ryder Goodwin. Cheri devoted much of her career life to helping struggling high school students find their place in the workforce through her work with the Job Corps. She was passionate and dedicated to helping young adults find their purpose. Our family asks that all who knew and loved her, raise a glass and toast to good friends and family. Cheri loved baking, cooking for family, and crafting. She made elegant, one of a kind creations and could often be found in the early evenings sitting around a fire enjoying the sunflower gardens in her backyard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Cheri´s honor to: The American Macular Degeneration Foundation P.O. Box 515 Northampton MA 01061-0515 www. macular.org 888-622-8527
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.