Cheryl A. Kapusta CASTLETON — Cheryl Ann Kapusta 75 of Castleton, VT, died unexpectedly Wednesday August 30, surrounded by family at Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, Lebanon, NH. Cheryl was born October 16, 1947, in Rutland VT daughter to the late Frank W and Barbara A (Taylor) Kapusta. She graduated in 1966 from Wallingford High School. Cheryl worked in Insurance for National Grange, Don Adams and Grants Adjustment Agency until she retired. Cheryl enjoyed her flowers, taking weekend drives on the mountain, visiting her sister Donna on Sundays, playing tickets at the American Legion in Castleton. Most of all she loved taking pictures at family gatherings (but not getting them developed). She is survived by her lifetime partner of 34 years Thomas Mound of Castleton, VT, Her sisters Gail Goodrich of Manchester VT, Donna Dudey of Middletown Springs, VT, Sandra Bromley of Danby VT, Cynthia Harrington (Greg) of Manchester VT, Tom’s sister Teresa Beer (David) of Rutland VT and her Aunt Dorothy Kapusta of Danby, VT.,her nieces and nephews, Michelle (Scott), Michael, Carla (Dan), Tonya (Shawn), Sean, Ashley (Justin) and Jake (Brittany), great nieces and nephews, Jacob, Gabe, Austin, Cody, Lauren, Giovanni, Grace, Rachael, Evan, Carrie, Cameron, Shante, Mia, Harley Mae, Theo, Harvey, Kingsley, Aspyn, Cassidy, Carter and Miss Addie the Maltese Cheryl was predeceased in death by her parents, her siblings Patrica & Elwin Kapusta, her brothers in-law, Lee Bromley, Mickey Goodrich & James (Jim) Dudley and nephew Jamie Dudley. A “Celebration of Life & Memorial Service” will be held on Saturday September 23, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 50, Castleton VT. Family and friends are invited to come and share fond memories and stories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03756. Arrangements are with Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.