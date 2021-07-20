Cheryl H. Cook CHESTER — Cheryl H. Cook, 84, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Springfield Rivers. She was born Nov. 4, 1936, in Rutland Town, the daughter of Edward H. and Hazel (Young) Hemenway. She graduated from Rutland High School and received her bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont. On July 12, 1959, she married George Cook in Rutland. Mrs. Cook taught school for a short time after graduating from UVM, was a mother and homemaker. She later worked for many years as a Special Education assistant in the Chester school system. She was a member of United Church of Bellows Falls and coordinator of the Chester seniors' Christmas dinners. She enjoyed reading, sudoku, canoeing, kayaking, camping and traveling. Survivors include her husband; three children, Daniel, Melissa and Joanna Cook; two siblings, Charles Hemenway, Helen Willis; a grandson, granddaughter, great-grandson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, in Pleasantview Cemetery in Chester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Rivers Activities Fund, 105 Chester Road, Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
