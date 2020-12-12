Cheryl J. Ellison LUDLOW — Cheryl J. Ellison, 69, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her home, with her husband by her side. She was born March 24, 1951, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of William and Stella (Udart) Cook. Mrs. Ellison worked as a nurse for 40 years, including at the Gill Home in Ludlow, Hanson Court and Springfield Health & Rehab Center, both in Springfield, with Visiting Nurse Association and Professional Nursing and one-on-one care for a child in Brattleboro. She enjoyed hunting, boating on Lake Rescue, reading and knitting. Survivors include her husband, Randy Ellison, whom she married Oct. 10, 1992, in Tyson; daughter, Andrea Cook; two brothers, Michael and Christopher Cook, two sisters, Pat Bowman and Suzanne Fox; a grandson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Timothy Cook. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Black River Good Neighbors, 105 Main St., Ludlow, VT 05149; or Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.