Cheryl L. Barrows PITTSFORD — Cheryl Lynn Barrows, 56, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Jan. 13, 1965, in Middlebury, the daughter of William and Barbara (Dragon) Barrows. She graduated in 1983 from Middlebury Union High School. Ms. Barrows worked as a nurse’s aide at Shard Villa for several years and then began private duty. Survivors include four children, Marci Newton, of Rutland, Ethan and Megan Newton, Erica Fitzgerald, all of Pittsford; two brothers, Rahel Barrows, of St. Albans, Bryan Humiston, of Burlington; 10 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two sons, Nathan and Eric. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.