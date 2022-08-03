Cheryl L. Greeno PROCTOR — Cheryl Lee Greeno, 63, died unexpectedly, July 30, 2022 at her home. She was born in Proctor, October 8, 1958, daughter of Sylva Joseph and Janice I. (Fredette) Dauphinais. Cheryl was a 1976 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy. She was a Paraprofessional at Rutland High School, where she was loved dearly by her students. Cheryl retired in May 2022. She was a member of the Rutland Elks Lodge and a past member of the Chittenden Volunteer Fire Dept. and Women’s Auxiliary of the Fire Dept. Surviving are her husband, William “Bill” Greeno of Chittenden; 2 daughters, Melissa Brookman of Middlebury and Nicole VanBuren of Moriah, NY; a brother, Dale Dauphinais of Rutland; 5 grandchildren; Kyle, Logan and Sawyer VanBuren, Jacob and Emersyn Brookman. She was predeceased by a brother Robert Dauphinais. A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 13, 2022 from 1 to 4 pm at the Rutland Elks Lodge, 44 Pleasant St. Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Silver Towers Camp, c/o Carolyn Ravenna, PO Box 166, Ripton, VT 05766. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
