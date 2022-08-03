Cheryl L. Sanborn SPRINGFIELD — Cheryl Lee Bates Sanborn, 78, of Springfield, VT. Passed away on July 31, 2022 at the Mt. Ascutney Hospital in Windsor. She was born on October 18, 1943 in Hanover, NH, to the late Keith and Leola (Barwood) Bates. She graduated from Springfield High School in June of 1961. She later married Neil B. Sanborn on May 13, 1971. She is survived by her son, Chad R Sanborn and his companion Miranda Waterman, and grandsons Damian M. Sanborn and Braxton G. Stacy. Predeceased by her husband Neil, her parents and grandparents Verne and Doris (LaCosse) Bates of Hanover, NH and Carroll and Hazel Goodrich Barwood of Norwich, Vt. A graveside service will be held on August 6, 2022 at 10:00am at the Highland Cemetery in Lyme, NH. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent in Cheryl’s memory to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 051561. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
