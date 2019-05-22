Chester E. Peterson rites PROCTOR — The memorial service for Chester E. Peterson, 90, who died Friday, March 29, 2019, was held on his birthday Tuesday, May 21, at the Union Church of Proctor. The Rev. John Sanborn, pastor, officiated. The organist was Betty Schneider. A eulogy was by his son, Scott Peterson. Military honors were provided by West Rutland American Legion Color Guard and State of Vermont Army National Guard Color Guard. A reception followed at the Parish House. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Kervick Residence Activities Fund, 131 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.