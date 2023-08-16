Chester F. Palmer BARNARD — Chester Floyd Palmer, 83, a truly and dearly loved son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, grampa, gump, gramp-grampy, and friend died on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at his son’s home in Hartland surrounded by his family. He was born on March 26, 1940, in Rutland, VT to Francis and Florence (Davis) Palmer, grew up in West Bridgewater, VT, and as a young man, was quite the charmer and loved to go to dances, which brought him to Hartland where he spent most of his adulthood. At one such dance, he met Sandy who was taking tickets, the two hit it off, and were married in 1960 and started a family. Chester was a renaissance man and Vermonter: he could fix an engine, shoe a horse, drive a draft team, train a dog, hunt and fish, and fix anything with electrical tape. He knew how to be self-sufficient, but also found joy in everything that he did, often with a practical joke and a wry smile. He shared his love of the outdoors with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, teaching them to fish for Brook trout and the joyous sound of a baying Redbone Hound or Beagle on trail. He was a tremendously talented mechanic, working at the VW Garage for more than three decades and only recently retired a few months ago from Westwinds Motor Cars in Woodstock. He is survived by a close family: daughter Janice Chamberlin and her children Tanya and Susan, son Marc Palmer and wife Amy and their children Codie, Tyler, and Mariah, daughter Lee Barnum and husband Richard “Bucky” and their children Jessica and Emily, daughter Karin Chamberlin and husband Robert, and son Casey Palmer and wife Maryjo and their children Reese and Chance; great grandchildren Charlotte, Trevor, Luke, and Brynlee; former wife Sandy Palmer; other relatives, his long-time pony pulling partner, and many other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Clayton Palmer. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 3-6 pm at the Barnard Town Hall. Memorial donations are appreciated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Knight Funeral Home of White River Junction, VT is entrusted with arrangements and online condolences are welcomed at www.knightfuneralhomes.com
