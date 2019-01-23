Chester K. Cooper Sr. PITTSFORD — Chester Kenneth Cooper Sr., 74, died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Pittsford. He was born March 13, 1944, in Cobleskill, New York, the son of Chauncey and Ethel (Diamond) Cooper. He graduated in 1962 from Cobleskill High School. Mr. Cooper married Mary Lou Judkins May 13, 1972, in Ascutney. He was employed at General Electric in Schenectady, New York, and then at Jones and Lamson in Springfield, where he later farmed for several years. He retired in 2005 from Alderman's in Rutland, as a supervisor. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Rutland. Mr. Cooper enjoyed antique and classic automobiles and tractor pulls. Survivors include his wife; six children Chester Cooper Jr., of Manchester, New Hampshire, Kenneth Cooper, of Springfield, Mark Clark, of Rutland, Debi Wade, of Wilder, Evelyn Devoid, of Shoreham, Patricia Storo, of Bridport; four siblings Wayne Cooper, Madeline Cooper, Yvonne Blodgett, all of Cobleskill, Gregory Cooper, of Summit, New York; 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Roger Clark; and three brothers Marlon, George and Eugene Cooper. There are no calling hours or funeral service at this time. Burial will be at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Pittsford Volunteer Fire Department, 152 Pleasant St., Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
