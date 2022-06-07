Chester Rogers RUTLAND — Chester Rogers, 96, of Manchester, New Hampshire, Rutland, Vermont, and Weare, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 31, 2022. Born in Candia, New Hampshire, on Feb. 6, 1926, he was the son of Harold and Florence (McFarland) Rogers. However, due to family hardships, Chet spent the majority of his formative years under the care of Daniel Frye Tillotson and Miss Abbey French. After attending Manchester Central High School, Chet enlisted in the Navy. During WWII, he served onboard the submarine USS Devilfish that conducted wartime patrols along the Japanese coast and throughout the western Pacific Ocean. Chet manned the submarine’s deck guns during surface operations and survived a kamikaze attack during his last patrol. After the war, Chet married his longtime sweetheart, Doris Freese. They celebrated 75 years of marriage in February. Chet then attended and graduated from Hesser Business College and began a successful career in Kemper Insurance which culminated in being named regional insurance claims manager at both Rutland and Manchester offices. In his leisure time, Chet loved gardening, crazy family Christmas gatherings, woodworking, and playing golf with his best friends, Duke, Harry and Stan. In addition to his parents and the caregivers of his youth; he was predeceased by a sister, Hope; and three brothers, Harold, Richard and Milton. In addition to his wife, Doris (Freese) Rogers; family members include his son, Jeff Rogers and his wife, Julie, of Griffin, Georgia; two grandchildren, Matt Rogers, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, and Lindsey Newton, of Macon, Georgia; and three great-grandchildren. Following cremation, Chet will be interred in the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. No ceremony will be conducted. Those who wish to remember Chet in a special way may make gifts to the Wounded Warrior Project. The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, New Hampshire, is assisting the family. For more information, visit: www.connorhealy.com.
