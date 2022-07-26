Chris A. Lawyer CASTLETON — Chris A. Lawyer, passed away at the age of 71, at the UVM Medial Center on July 19, 2022 in Burlington, VT after a long illness and multiple surgeries. Chris was born on August 28, 1950 in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of Virgil A. Lawyer and Joyce M. (Blossom) Lawyer. Chris is preceded by his parents and a sister Verie A. Thomas. He leaves behind his partner of 17 years Deborah Robertson, sister Carlene (Jim) Marchaland, and a brother Dale Lawyer. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends. He was in the Army and served during in the Vietnam War. Chris loved helping with multiple Veterans Charites. Per Chris’s wishes there will be no services
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.