Chris D. Allen PAWLET — Chris David Allen, age 70, died on March 9, 2021, at his home in Pawlet, following a long battle with cancer. He was born on May 9, 1950, in Pawlet, Vermont, the son of Oakley and Adine (Huddleston) Allen. Chris attended Pawlet Elementary and Granville High School. He graduated from Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park in 1968. He had two dairy farms and two logging businesses. He started logging at age 14 using horses to draw the logs. Chris served his country during the Vietnam War. He entered the Army in October of 1969 and was honorably discharged in May 1971. He was in the 23rd Infantry as an SP4. Chris loved the outdoors and wildlife, as well as hunting and fishing. He was an avid motorcycle rider. He played his guitars and was in a band in his early years in Ticonderoga. His favorite was country music. He married Karlene Eva Gould on May 6, 1972. Chris’s greatest joy was his children and grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife; his children, Victoria Guilder (Kevin) and Chris Allen II (Crystal). He was blessed with four grandchildren, Justin Williams, Miranda Allen, Christopher Allen and Emily Guilder. He will be missed by his siblings, Patsy Cramer, Oakley Allen Jr., Linda Allen and Van Diamond Allen; and his half-siblings, Debbie Allen, Sharon R., Karen L., Joe Allen, Michael Allen Rafferty, Patrick Allen, Joanne and Kathy; as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service May 8, 2021, in Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, Vermont, with full military honors. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.