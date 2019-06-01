Chris Edward Wheeler SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Chris Edward Wheeler, 81, of Shelbyville, passed away May 25, 2019, at his residence. Born Jan. 11, 1938, in Chittenden, Vermont, he was the son of Clinton M. and Lily (Quinn) Wheeler. He married Linda Kay (Riley) on Feb. 29, 1964, and she survives. Other survivors include a son, Steve Wheeler, of Ohio; daughter, Kimberly Clayton, of Shelbyville; sister, Marilyn Quesnel, of Forest Dale, Vermont; and three grandsons Brandon, Aaron and Chase Clayton. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Shirley and Barbara Wheeler. Mr. Wheeler had lived in this area since 1963, after moving from Vermont. He was a factory worker at Allison Engine for 28 years, retiring in 1993. He graduated from Brandon High School in Vermont, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Chris enjoyed nature, the outdoors, gardening, fishing, and was an adventurous soul with an honest and truthful heart. A private Celebration of Life will be observed at Glenn E. George & Son Funeral Home in Shelbyville.
