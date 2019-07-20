Christian Eric Thompson STOCKBRIDGE — Christian Eric Thompson, 26, passed peacefully from this earth on July 17, 2019. He was born April 18, 1993, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, beloved son of Chris and Melissa Thompson. He grew up in the loving community of Stockbridge, graduated from Stockbridge Central School and Rochester High School. Christian was a lover of music, anything that moved fast, and animals, especially his beloved pets. His many friends and family remember him as a free, compassionate spirit, accepting, kind and outrageously funny. He loved his family and friends fiercely and had an enormous capacity for forgiveness. He will be sorely missed and always loved. Christian is survived by his father, Chris Thompson, of Barnard; his mother, Melissa Thompson. of Perkinsville; his brother, Keanan Thompson, a senior cadet at Norwich University and member of the Vermont National Guard; grandparents Charlene Davis, Beverly and Lee Thompson, all of Rutland; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and his dog, Jazz. He was predeceased by his grandfather, John Henry Davis. Memorial calling hours will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home, 300 VT Route 110, Chelsea. A private burial will be held at a later date in the Maplewood Cemetery in Stockbridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Valley Humane Society, 300 Old Route 10, Enfield, VT 03748. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com.
