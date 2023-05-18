Christian Hansen, Jr. BRADENTON, FL — Christian Hansen, Jr. , 91, of Bradenton, Florida and Rutland, Vermont, joined his beloved wife, Nancy, in heaven on May 14, 2023. Hansen was born on October 16, 1931, in Fitchburg, MA, the son of Christian and Margaret (Gillis) Hansen. Mr. Hansen graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1949 and attended Fitchburg State University and Stevens Business College of Fitchburg. He served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1955, attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and served during the Korean War. Hansen married Nancy Carol Fletcher on July 3, 1955. He was employed by NET&T from 1955 to the late 1960’s, moving to Vermont in 1965. He was appointed US Marshal for the State of Vermont by President Nixon (1969-1977) and President Reagan (1982-1994). Hansen served with the Marshal Service during the Wounded Knee Occupation in South Dakota in 1973. In 1980, he was elected to the Vermont House of Representatives, representing the Town of Brattleboro. Hansen was reappointed to the position of Marshall in 1982 and served the State of Vermont until his retirement in October of 1994. He and his wife, Nancy, moved from South Burlington, VT to Rutland, VT following his retirement. They spent winters in Bradenton, FL as snowbirds, returning to Vermont in the spring. Hansen was involved in many organizations including the Pittsburgh Pirates Booster Club for Spring Training, the American Legion, Moose Club, VFW, The Elks, Rotary Club, and Kiwanis. He was also an active member of the Cairo and Sahib Shriners and was a Past Potentate. He was a Red Sox fan for over 75 years and was known to use a vacation day to attend Opening Day at Fenway Park for many years! Hansen was predeceased by his parents and his bride of 66 years, Nancy. He is survived by two daughters, Susan (Graydon) Densmore of Ticonderoga, NY; Cindy (Louis) Bennice of Ballston Spa, NY; a son, Mark (Diane) Hansen of Fort McCoy, FL; a brother, Richard (Eleanor) Hansen of Marco Island, FL; grandchildren Kristin Frechette, Katherine (Alexander) Shmulsky, Sara (Edward) McCarthy, Kevin Densmore and Christina Hansen; great grandchildren Vivienne, Theodore and Thomas Shmulsky; Henry, Olivia and Nellie McCarthy; sister-in-law Janet (John) Haflett of Bradenton, FL. Services will be held at a later date in Rutland, Vermont. The Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main Street, Rutland, VT is assisting with local services. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children. c/o Cairo Shrine, 51 Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701 or to Tidewell Foundation, 3550 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.