Christian M. Gianola WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Christian Michael Gianola, 97, a longtime resident of White Plains, New York, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Christian "Chris" was born on Nov. 2, 1924, in Proctor, Vermont, the marble capital of the USA. Chris was one of seven children born to Maria Grazia (Giannini) and Gennaro Gianola. In high school, Chris played on four sports teams, played several musical instruments, and participated in band, choir and musical productions. After graduation from Proctor High School, Chris became the first Gianola to attend college, starting at the University of Vermont. During his pursuit of a dual major in Zoology and Botany, he met his future wife, Mary Patricia Brayton. Chris was then commissioned into the United States Marine Corps. Following his World War II service in the Marines, Chris completed his dual major Bachelor of Science degree from Dartmouth College in 1946. In October 1950, he married Mary Patricia Brayton, of Poultney, Vermont, and later, had five children. He later graduated from Colombia University with a Master's degree in Education. Chris taught science at Eastview Junior High School, in the White Plains Public Schools for more than 30 years. Chris retired in the mid-1980s and continued to pursue bowling, gardening, singing, golf, bingo and travel. At the age of 91, Chis found that he had an undiscovered talent for watercolor painting. Chris was predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Mary Patricia Gianola; his six siblings, Nicola Genola, Antonio Gianola, Anna Gianola, James Gianola, Carmen Gianola, Armenia Hallisey; and his grandson, Michael Patrick Gianola. He is survived by his five children: Thomas Gianola, of Vermont; Katherine and Chris Greatwood, of Virginia; Nancy and Matthew Hampton, of Maryland; Lawrence Gianola, of New York;, and Robert and Rosalia Gianola, of Florida. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Christin Gianola, Jessica Hylback (Spencer), Colin Greatwood (Keara), Miles Greatwood, Christopher Greatwood, Tyler Hampton, Sarah Hampton, James Gianola, John Gianola and Ryan Gianola. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Poultney, Vermont, at 10 a.m. on May 7, 2022, with burial to follow directly. A celebration of life will be held at the Echo Lake Inn in Tyson, Vermont, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either charity: Christian Gianola Science Scholarship 2022, White Plains City School District, 5 Homeside Lane, White Plains, NY 10605; The Alzheimer’s Association, (via the web or mail) make a “Tribute Donation” in his name on their website https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/other_ways_to_give or Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.