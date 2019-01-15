Christina A. Ponton RUTLAND — Christina A. Ponton, 81, passed away Jan. 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Rutland.
Christina, daughter of Joseph and Agnes Araki, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, one of nine children. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and the Honolulu Business College.
Christina was the proud wife of Arthur A. Ponton until his death in 2005. They married June 20, 1959, in Honolulu, Hawaii; he was always the king of her heart.
Christina retired from McCormack, Guyette & Associates.
She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland.
Surviving are her three daughters Tami (Tim) Gilbert, Tina (Brad) LaFaso, and Rae Blanchard; her eight grandchildren Sara (Chad Denton) Gilbert, Jaime (Rorey) Faraon, Tyler (India) Gilbert, Ryan Gilbert, Miranda (Nolan) Link, Wyatt Socinski, Kyle Blanchard and Addison Blanchard; three great-grandchildren, who loved her as “GG,” Tate, Ember and Bria Faraon; siblings Stephen Araki, Francis (Emi) Araki, Paul (Lillian) Araki, Sister Mary Josephine of the Sisters of the Sacred Hearts, Thomas (Julie) Araki, Jan (Anne) Araki, and her sisters-in-law Michiyo Araki and Cynthia Araki; step-grandchildren Brendon (Stephanie) LaFaso and Saeghan LaFaso; as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved with joy and enthusiasm.
She was preceded in death by her husband and brothers Edward Araki, 2016, and James Araki, 2017.
The family will welcome friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Christina at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 10 Lincoln Ave., Rutland. Burial to follow at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Renovation Fund, 66 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701; or to Mount Saint Joseph Academy Athletic Association, in care of Dick Densmore, 85 Mead St., West Rutland, VT 05777.
