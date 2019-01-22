Christina A. Ponton rites RUTLAND — A mass of Christian Burial for Christina A. Ponton, 81, who died Jan. 11, 2019 at her home, was held Saturday in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor. Organist was John Riddle. Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Altar servers were Sean and Mary Babb, and Phil Carroll. Readers were Miranda Link and Ryan Gilbert. Gift bearers were Kyle and Addison Blanchard. Bearers were Mike McCormack, David Townsend, Ernie Wiegers, Andy Jones, Guy Babb and Dan Keith. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse. Arrangements were by the Clifford Funeral Home.
