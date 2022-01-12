Christina E. Magill RUTLAND — Christina E. Magill, 38, died Jan. 6, 2022, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. She was born May 28, 1983, the daughter of Robert and Darlene (Stone) Navin. Survivors include her parents; two sons, Jesse Eddy, Matthew Magill, and two daughters, Brianna Eddy, Jasmin Shaw; two siblings, Christopher and Amanda Magill. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
