Christina S. Rappaport RUTLAND — Christina Rappaport, 70, of Rutland, died Feb. 9, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in New York, NY, July 29, 1948, the daughter of John J. and Stephanie (Dumbrowski) Weed. She received her BA in Psychology from Worcester State University in Massachusetts. She was a member of Saint Stanislaus Church in West Rutland. Christina enjoyed visiting the bay to feel the breeze and see the birds. Surviving are two sons Jamey Rappaport and Andrew Rappaport and spouse Kerri (Frey) Rappaport, of Rutland; two grandchildren Tucker and Wyatt Rappaport; her Girlie and her RayBird, of Rutland. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Rappaport; and her parents. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made to Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clifford Funeral Home.
