Christine A. Carlson rites WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for Christine A. Carlson, 102, who died Dec. 29, 2018, was held Jan. 5, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The Rev. John Longworth, pastor, officiated and assisting minister was Erik Woodbury, a grandson. Pianist was Lisa Knickerbocker Sears. Soloist was Ernie Hathaway. Flutist was Erik Woodbury. Saxophonist was Nolan Hanna. Eulogy was offered by a grandson, Dr. David Socinski. Bearers were Mark Socinski, Dr. David Socinski, Stephen Bania, Mark Hebert, Michael Pietryka and Paul Carlson Jr., all grandsons. Burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. The reception was held at Franklin Conference Center. A prayer service took place Friday at Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.