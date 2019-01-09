Christine A. Carlson rites WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for Christine A. Carlson, 102, of West Rutland, VT, who died Dec. 29, 2018, was held Jan. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The Rev. John Longworth, pastor, officiated and assisting ministers were Ethan Woodbury and Erik Woodbury, both great-grandsons. Pianist was Lisa Knickerbocker Sears. Soloist was Ernie Hathaway, flutist was Erik Woodbury and saxophonist was Nolan Hanna. The eulogy was offered by a grandson, Dr. Mark Socinski. Ellie Davine was Bible bearer, Mary Conti was cross bearer, gift bearers were Sara Tully and Suzanne Woodbury and torch bearers were Karen Hebert-Mayne and Amy Merrill, all granddaughters. Readers were Jenna Carlson, Jennifer Hebert Conway and Andrea Schafer, all granddaughters. Bearers were Dr. Mark Socinski, David Socinski, Stephen Bania, Mark Hebert, Michael Pietryka and Paul Carlson Jr., all grandsons. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Proctor at a later date. The reception was held in the Franklin Conference Center. The Rev. John Longworth held a prayer service Friday evening in the funeral home. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
