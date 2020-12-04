Christine Anne Allen BRANDON — Christine Anne Allen, 67, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 10, 1953, in Rutland, the daughter of George and Emma (Paige) Petty. She graduated in 1971 from Fair Haven Union High School, when she married Elmer Jones and had two children. Mrs. Allen worked as a care provider at Brandon Training School for many years, until it closed in 1993. Afterwards, she continued private elder care, until forced to retire due to a disability. Survivors include her husband, Robert Earl Allen of Brandon, whom she married Sept. 7, 2010; two children, Rebecca May of Bremerton, Washington, Elmer Jones of New Hampshire; and four siblings, Sandra Crossman, George, David and Rupert Petty. Per her wishes, there will not be a public service. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Fair Haven American Legion Post 49, 72 Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
