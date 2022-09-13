Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.