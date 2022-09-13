Christine Briggs RUTLAND — On August 30th 2022, Christine Briggs, “Chris,” or “aunt teen,” loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 73. Christine was born on January 21, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles John Klayer and Christine Elizabeth Love. She was a Navy veteran loved by so many. She was predeceased by her husband, James Briggs, her brother, John Klayer, and her sister, Patricia Baumguard. Survivors include her son, Robert Murphy, her daughter, Patricia Murphy, and her brother, Charles Klayer, and two sister-in-laws, Laurie and Lene, as well as her six grandchildren, Evan, Gage, Cheri, Jessica, Wyatt, and Gabe. She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren who were her life, Tyler, Jayden, Shaylynn, Jordan, Amberlynn, Ryker, and Amellia as well as her many nieces and nephews. The services will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 and 11AM at Ducharme Funeral Home, Inc. located at 1939 Main Street in Castleton, Vermont. The Rev. Robert Noble will officiate. Donations can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements under the direction of Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
