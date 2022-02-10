Christine Cameron Malz CASTLETON — Christine Cameron Malz, of Castleton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved husband and family members, after a long and courageous battle with leukemia, on Feb. 7, 2022. Born in Redbank, New Jersey, on April 8, 1940, Chris was the daughter of the late Christine Diemand Kuehn and William T. Kuehn. She grew up in Buckingham, Pennsylvania, with her mother, brother and grandparents, graduating from the Shipley School and later, Mount Holyoke College where she majored in American Culture. Following her education, she worked for the Western Reserve Historical Society (Ohio), Gordon Thompson Real Estate (St. Thomas, USVI), and the Bucks County Conservancy (Pennsylvania). Her love of travel took Chris and her dear Cleveland friends – led by their “fearless leader” the late Siegfried Buerling – around the U.S., Canada, Europe and the Caribbean. She spent much of her free time reading, listening to music, knitting and sewing. Her family cherishes the many mittens, scarves and sweaters she made for them over the years. While living in St. Thomas, she met her future husband, Hans-Joachim Malz, with whom she celebrated their 50th anniversary on Feb. 12, 2021. Chrissie and Hans moved to Castleton in 1982 to be closer to her family and to sailing on Lake Bomoseen. She will be remembered for her loving thoughtfulness to her family and friends, love of good food and cheer, and for her unwavering good sense of humor. The world was blessed to have this loving, bright and much-loved person. Chris is survived by her husband, of Castleton; her brother, William (Sandy), of West Haven, Vermont, and their sons, William D. Kuehn (Stephanie), of Martinez, California, and Jonathan A. Kuehn, of Castleton, Vermont; cousins, Deborah Diemand, of Gananoque, Ontario, Canada, and John (Andy) Diemand, of Scranton, Pennsylvania; five grandnieces and -nephews, of Martinez, California, and Castleton, Vermont; and her many friends scattered around the United States. Chris was predeceased by her nephew, Timothy Cameron Kuehn. According to her wishes, there will be no public services. To thank the many four-footed friends that so enhanced her life, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
