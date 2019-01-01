Mrs. Carlson lives to be age 102. WEST RUTLAND – Christine Anna Sule Carlson passed away on Dec. 29, 2018, at the Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, with her family by her side. Christine was born on Dec. 5, 1916, and recently celebrated her 102nd birthday. Christine grew up in Proctor with her parents Julia Horvath Sule and Alexander Sule. Christine graduated from Proctor High School in 1934 and married Eric Carlson in 1937. Eric and Christine had six children Janet (John) Socinski, of Center Rutland, Evelyn (Albert) Bania, of West Rutland, David (Deanna) Carlson, of Rutland, Christine "Tina" (the late Richard) Hebert, of Rutland Town, Esther (the late Robert) Pietryka, of Wilbraham, MA, and Paul (Elaine) Carlson, of West Rutland. In Christine’s early years growing up in Proctor, she was a very accomplished ice skater and swimmer and was proud of her Hungarian heritage. After she married and embraced her husband's Swedish traditions, they moved to Whipple Hollow Road where she lived for 81 years. Christine was especially proud of her six children, 20 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and her one great-great-grandson. She had a very special way of making each one of them feel loved and never missed sending a birthday card. Christine shared beautiful handmade knitted and crocheted gifts for her extended family. Anyone who visited Christine was treated to a cup of tea, along with her homemade Swedish cinnamon buns, apple pies and famous sugar or peanut butter cookies. In addition to Grandma's treats, her family has fond memories of raspberry picking, picnics on Sundays and sitting on the porch for simple conversation. For many years, she was fondly referred to as the Queen. A longtime member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, she contributed many handmade crocheted and knitted items for the church bazaars. Christine was predeceased by her parents; her husband; grandsons Gregory Socinski and Jeffrey Carlson; and her siblings Sander, Geno, Charlie, Ernie, Agnes Sule and Margaret Sule Piscopo. Christine is survived by her children; her grandchildren Mark (Tina) Socinski, David (Sarah) Socinski, Ellie (Bill) Davine, Mary (Tim) Conti, Suzanne (Mark) Woodbury, Stephen (Joanne) Bania, Lisa (Michael) Fish, Sherry (Kevin) Kamyk, Jennifer (the late Patrick) Conway, Karen (Chris) Mayne, Sara (Michael) Tully, Amy (Mark) Merrill, Mark (Tricia) Hebert, Andrea (Peter) Schafer, Michael (Elise) Pietryka, Stephanie (Shannon) Pons, Paul Junior (Melissa) Carlson and Jenna Carlson; and her great-grandchildren Audra (Brian Dix), Greg, Alex Socinski, Bernie McGroder, Miranda (Nolan) Link, Wyatt Socinski, Claudia Szarmach, Trey and Troy Davine, Ben and Grace Conti, Erik and Ethan Woodbury, Haley and Michaela Bania, Travis and Nicholas Fish, Courtney and Hilary Kamyk, Kylee, Matthew and Brianna Mayne, Tanner and Lucas Merrill, Lilyanna Tully, Devin Southwick, Vivienne Hebert, Zachary, Alexander and Amanda Schafer, Madeline and Audrey Pietryka, Joe, Megan and Ellie Pons; her great-great-grandson, Ethan Dix; and many nieces and nephews. Always Carlson Strong. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, 4-7 p.m. at Tossing Funeral Home, 39 Washington St., Rutland. A funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with the Rev. John Longworth, pastor, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 6 Church Hill Road, Rutland, VT 045701. Entombment will be in Evergreen Cemetery and burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Proctor at a later date. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
