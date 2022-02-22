Christine M. Lilley WEST HAVEN — Christine Marie Lilley, 51, of West Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 18, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 7, 1971, in Connecticut. She was a loving mother and cherished her grandchildren and animals more than anything in the world. She was a woman of few words and truly wore her heart on her sleeve. Christine is survived by her husband, Theodore Lilley; her children, Alisa Szydlowski and her significant-other, Nate, Amanda Langevin and her significant-other, James, Brette Langevin and his wife, Alysse Cushing, and Codie Langevin and his wife, Tiffany; grandchildren, Xavier Szydlowski, Peyton and Ember Langevin, Bo Blair, and baby Langevin coming in July 2022. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feline Connection.
