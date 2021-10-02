Christine M. Watkins CENTER RUTLAND — Christine M. Watkins, 55, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, of COVID complications. She was born July 21, 1966, in Rutland, the daughter of David and Rita (Daignault) Watkins. She was employed as a nurse’s aide prior to becoming disabled. She enjoyed doing puzzles, painting, reading and fishing. Survivors include her husband, James Brown; daughters, Melinda and Leticia Brown, both of Center Rutland, Pamela Miller, of South Royalton, Barbara Corey, of Island Pond; three siblings, Jenny Watkins, of Clarendon, Michael Watkins, of Rutland, Paul Watkins, of Center Rutland; and six grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland for funeral expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.