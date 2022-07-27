Christine Powers WILLISTON — Christine (Chris) Callinan Powers, born August 25, 1941, passed away peacefully at UVM medical center on February 14, 2022. Chris was a staple in the Rutland community, along with her late husband Ray Powers, for more than 30 years. She brought good to this world, and those who knew her were better for it. Chris was filled with a tremendous amount of love for her family and friends. She had a way of making you feel as though you were the most important person in the room when she spoke to you. She had a way of engaging with you that made you want to listen. She was so kind and cared greatly for her family, longtime friends, and strangers. She was an ever-present force and steadfastly supportive of all her children. Her strong, loving, and determined presence will be forever missed by her family and many friends in this community. Chris’ incredible life began in Weston, MA where she was born and raised, the eldest of four daughters. She graduated from Weston High School in 1959 and proceeded to spend nine years in a convent as a Roman Catholic nun. During that time Chris graduated from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital School of Nursing. Upon leaving the convent, Chris was accepted into Fairfield University in CT, where she was reacquainted with her future husband Ray, who she loved dearly and who was her equal match for values and kindness. Upon completing her bachelors’ degree, Chris continued her education and in 1975 earned a MSW from the University of Connecticut. Chris and Ray moved with their young son and daughter to East Wallingford, Vt., in 1982 with the dream of becoming bakers. The family bought a house, built a brick oven, and together perfected their recipe for the Bear Mountain Bakers sourdough bread. Bear Mountain Bakers was something Chris and Ray made together, and it was their way of sharing love with the community. For 30 years, Chris and Ray ran their business from Bear Mountain, with their bread regularly selling out at the Rutland Farmers' Market and in local stores, pursuing their collective dream and enjoying their growing family. They welcomed another daughter in 1997. There are wonderful memories from the house on Bear Mountain, where Chris greatly enjoyed entertaining and visiting with friends who stopped by. In 2018 Chris moved up north to Williston to be closer to her children and grandchildren. It was difficult to leave the Rutland community, but family was her world, and she always enjoyed and was grateful for all the friends who visited her in Williston. Chris leaves behind her loving family - daughter Grace, son and daughter-in-law John and Alison, grandchildren Hannah and Emmett, and sisters Nancy, Marlene and Lynne. She was predeceased by her husband Ray and daughter Kate. Chris will forever be in our hearts. The family looks forward to gathering with friends and family this summer to celebrate Chris’ life. All are welcome to join us August 6th from 1-3pm on Bear Mountain Road. In lieu of flowers or donations, to best serve Chris’ memory and honor her spirit please take it upon yourself to do your part to make the world a better place for everyone.
