Christine R. Rochon BENSON — Christine Ruth Rochon, 88, of Benson, died peacefully Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Our House Too in Rutland. She was born on Jan. 6, 1933, in Orwell, the daughter of Lambert and Grace (Waite) Christian. Mrs. Rochon grew up on the family farm in Orwell and graduated from the Orwell High School. She had been employed at Sager’s Nursing Home in Fair Haven and Telescope in Granville for many years. Following her retirement, she relocated to Florida where she enjoyed going to flea markets. Mrs. Rochon enjoyed NASCAR, travelling, outings, camping, watching birds, reading, doing word searches and mostly, her family. She was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church. Survivors include two daughters, Bernadette Hanson, of Florida, and Rita (Burt) McCullough, of Proctor; three sons, Roger Rochon (Janice), of Benson, Bernard (Nora) Rochon, of Leicester, and Gene (Peg) Rochon, of Ohio; a sister, Doris Down, of Middlebury; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Rochon, in 2003; daughters, Lorraine Munger, Loretta Rochon and Pauline Grimes; and brothers, William Christian and Gordon Christian. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Our House, 196 Mussey St., Rutland, VT 05701.
