Christine (Snide) Woodin FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Christine A. (Snide) Woodin passed away in her home on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Christine was born on April 20, 1962, in Rutland, Vermont, to Melvin Snide and Stacia Snide Moriarty. She resided in Connecticut for 15 years prior to moving to Florida in 2002. She attended Holyoke schools in Massachusetts until later graduating from Chester High School in Vermont. Christine managed the Highland House in Londonderry with her first husband Timothy Hill of Chester, Vermont. During her time at the inn, Christine developed a passion for gourmet cooking. She later married her second husband, Robert Woodin, and gained a stepson, Jared, whom she adored. She and Robert remained friends over the years. Christine also loved traveling, cookouts and spending time with family. She is survived by her husband, John Simpson, of Fort Pierce, Florida; stepson, Jared Woodin, of Florida; mother, Stacia Moriarty, of Chicopee, Massachusetts; brothers, Jim Snide and Carol Colson, of Westfield, Massachusetts, Jeffrey Snide, of Springfield, Vermont, and John Snide, of East Grandy, Connecticut; sister, Wendy (Thomas) Ebelt, of Davison, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Melvin Snide; and brothers, Brian and Wayne Snide, of Westfield, Massachusetts. A service will be held by family and friends at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
