Christine Watkins RUTLAND - Calling hours for Christine Watson, 55, of Center Rutland, who died Sept. 24, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 9, 2021, at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. A graveside service will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland.
