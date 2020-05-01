Christopher A. Hopperstad RUTLAND — Christopher A. Hopperstad, 39, died April 24, 2020, at his home. He was born in Bennington, Vermont, June 6, 1980, son of Elden J. and Charlene (Clark) Hopperstad. He was a graduate of North Haven High School in North Haven, Connecticut. He attended Hyde School in Woodstock, Connecticut, and Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic. Christopher had been a Rutland, Vermont, resident since 2013 and was employed at the Rutland Walmart since then, as well as many years at Wallingford, Connecticut, Walmart. He was an avid cyclist, video game enthusiast and hardworking man loved by all who came into his life. Surviving are his wife, Jessica (Reed) Hopperstad of Rutland; three fur-children, Sarabi, Meg and Jack; two brothers, James “Joel” Hopperstad of Rutland, and Thomas J. Hopperstad of Wallingford, Connecticut; a half-brother, David R. Hood of Sacramento, California; nephew, Zachary Hopperstad of Wallingford, Connecticut; stepsisters, Michele (Combes) Devino of Proctor, Vermont, and Christine Combes of Brandon, Vermont; stepmother, Kathy Hopperstad of Chase City, Virginia; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Steven, Katelyn and William Reed and Lydia, Brooke and Garrett Tupper. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.