Christopher D.B. Root BRANDON — Christopher Denman Brostrom Root, 65, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. He was born Sept. 23, 1953, in Stamford, Connecticut, the son of Louis and Eleanor (Funk) Root. He attended Saint Paul’s Preparatory School in Concord, New Hampshire, Uppingham School in Leicestershire, England, and Inchbald School of Design in London. Mr. Root worked for Dancer Fitzgerald Sample advertising agency in New York City, the New York Wire Co. family business in York, Pennsylvania, and a home décor store he opened in Brandon. He enjoyed history, language, music, art, and was a poet. Survivors include his wife, Kathryn “Cassie” Root, of Brandon, whom he married Dec. 12, 1987, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; two daughters Kathryn “Kate” Hamill, of Baltimore, Maryland, Kirsten Root, of Winooski; two brothers Francis Root III, of Guernsey, in the Channel Islands, and Peter Root, of Waynesville, North Carolina. Burial will be at a later date in the Southampton, New York, Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Brandon Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
