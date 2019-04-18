Christopher Edgar Bishop Nov. 10, 1950 - Mar. 23, 2019 ARGYLE, N.Y. — Christopher Edgar Bishop passed away after battling a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Betty M. Bishop, of nearly 50 years; two sons Christopher Bishop and Mark Bishop and wives; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also survived by his siblings: sister Bonita and husband Delbert Frazier, of Orwell, VT; brother William Bishop Sr. and wife Margaret, of Shoreham, VT; brother Roger Bishop and wife Sandy, of Fair Haven, VT; brother Russell Bishop and wife Anna, of Shoreham, VT; sister Marilyn Bishop, of Fair Haven, VT; many uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents Lawrence John Bishop Sr. and Maudie (White) Bishop; and brothers Lawrence "Red" Bishop, Kenneth Bishop and Norman Bishop. No services will be held per Christopher's wishes. His ashes will be interred at a later date in the family's plot in Castleton, VT.
