Christopher George Louras RUTLAND — Christopher George Louras, died at age 33. He's loved by his girl friend, Lauren Stacey; mother Crystal King; sister Hannah Lamarche; father and stepmother Chris and Judy Louras; brothers Augie, Ian and Justin Louras; and grandparents Ruth and Gus Louras and Mary King. Contributions may be made to the Mentor Connector, 110 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701.
