Christopher H. Terkla DALLAS, TX - Christopher (Chris) Terkla died July 5, 2022, in Dallas, TX, surrounded by his family. Chris was born October 31, 1958, in Sacramento, CA, moving to Rutland, VT in 1960, where he had a treasured childhood. In 1976 Chris graduated from Rutland High School where he enjoyed basketball and shop. He graduated from Vermont Technical College in 1978, and moved to Massachusetts to start his career in IT. After time working at Honeywell and owning the Zebra Arms Gun Shop, in 1995 Chris took a job with Stream and followed the company to Dallas, Texas in 2004. As a senior systems analyst for Stream/Convergys/Concentrix, he was seen as an exceptional resource to his peers and the company, as a mentor to many, and was respected by all. Both smart and talented, Chris could build or fix almost anything. He was an exceptional cook and photographer, who could sketch wonderfully, tied beautiful flies for fishing, and once created a beautiful needlepoint family heirloom. An avid outdoorsman, Chris was a lifetime member of the Southborough Rod and Gun Club. In recent years he enjoyed opportunities to fish and hunt with his friend George on Lake Fork. Chris’s other passion was ham radio / amateur radio. He was a past President of the Yankee Clipper Contest Club in New England and an active member of the DFW Contest Group. He was successful in ham radio competitions in New England and Texas. Chris was preceded in death by his dad, Lewis, his brother Greg, and his faithful companion Raider. He is survived by his mother, Martha, of Tucson, Arizona; sister Carolyn, also of Tucson; and sister Gina (Glenn) Larrow, of Middlebury, Vermont. He is also survived by his nephew and nieces, Jacob, Rachael, and Madeline, of whom he was very proud. There will be no services for Chris. In lieu of flowers please send donations designated to the YCCC Youth Scholarship through ARRL (www.arrl.org)
