Christopher J. Miglorie BELMONT, N.H. — Christopher J. Miglorie, 50, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Aug. 12, 1971, the son of Patrick and Marjorie Miglorie. Chris had a passion for cooking and made a career of it, but was happiest when cooking for family and friends. Chris, a football junkie, loved watching the Cowboys win. He found happiness walking along Silver Lake with his black lab, Rupert. Chris will be missed by his sisters, Marci Knapp, Michelle (Kirk) Cassavaugh; brothers, Patrick (Karen) Miglorie, Bryan Miglorie; sister-in-law, Cindy Healy; nieces, Samantha (David) Simons, Alicia (William) Jones; nephews, Josh (Baily) Knapp, Kyle Miglorie; and many lifelong friends. In addition to his parents, Chris will join his beloved dog, Jaxson; brothers, Bernard Knapp, Paul Miglorie; and nephew, Corey Healy. The family will celebrate Chris’s life in the spring.
