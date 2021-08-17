Christopher K. Smith PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Christopher K. Smith, 40, died unexpectedly at his home Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.0 He was born Oct. 26, 1980, the son of Sandra K. (Higgins) Smith and Jeffrey L. Smith. Chris graduated from Rutland High School in 1998 and later attended Castleton College. He became a Denver Broncos fan at the ripe age of 3 and never changed throughout his life. Chris enjoyed most all sports spending his time on weekends off watching TV. Chris also enjoyed attending NASCAR races at NHIS with family and friends, though he was not a big fan partaking in the stadium wave. Christmas time was his favorite time of year spending time with family. Chris loved spending time with his gram playing games, and pop-pop traveling to Civil War battlefields. He is survived by his mother and father, aunts, cousins and grandmother. No funeral service will be held. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Weston where seven generations rest at a later date. Donations in Christopher’s name may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water St. 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038.
