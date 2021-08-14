Christopher K. Smith PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Christopher K. Smith, 40, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 26, 1980, the son of Jeffrey L. and Sandra K. (Higgins) Smith. He graduated in 1998 from Rutland, Vermont, High School and later attended Castleton College. Mr. Smith was a Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed most all sports, as well as attending NASCAR races at NHIS. He also enjoyed playing games and traveling to Civil War battlefields. Survivors include his mother and father, aunts, cousins and grandmother. There will be no funeral service. Burial will be at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery in Weston. Memorial contributions may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water St. 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038.
