Christopher L. Wood RUTLAND — Christopher L. Wood, 45, died unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2020, at his home in Rutland. Chris was born in Rutland, Vermont, on June 27, 1975, the son of Leon J. and Lucille Krysztofik Wood. Chris was a 1993 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy and a 1997 graduate of Castleton State College. After graduating, Chris successfully owned and operated Wood & Son Lawncare and Snowplowing business. Chris’ passion was coaching basketball. He successfully coached a number of high school varsity and sub varsity girls teams throughout the years. Chris then turned to the collegiate level, where he successfully guided the College of St. Joseph’s Women's Basketball Team to the 2016 USCAA Division 2 National Championship with a record of 31 wins and 1 loss. From the College of St. Joseph, he then joined the Rutland High School Boys Basketball Program where he served as the junior varsity coach for four years. Chris’s laughter, gleaming smile and storytelling will forever stay with those who knew him. He was a son, a brother, a father and most importantly, a friend to all. Chris is survived by his son, Dylan, age 14, of Cummings, Georgia, with whom he cherished every moment. They shared a passion for sports, adventure and laughter. Not a day went by where Chris didn’t have a story to share about Dylan’s accomplishments. Also surviving are his parents of Rutland; his brother, Michael Wood and wife Stacy of Rutland; his former wife, Jennifer Crites of Cummings, Georgia; a niece, Sydney Wood, and nephew, Cellan Wood, of Rutland; two aunts, an uncle and several cousins; and his faithful canine companion, Jeter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial and a celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foley Cancer Center of the Rutland Regional Medical Center; or the Rutland County Humane Society.
