Christopher Paul Thayer RUTLAND — Christopher Paul Thayer, 59, lifelong resident of Rutland, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer. Born in Proctor, he was the son of the late Paul B. and Helene J. Thayer. Chris was an entrepreneur for most of his adult life. He is best known for his involvement with Vermont Sports Now (web and photography), Vermont Limo & Shuttle and Killington Promotions where he was dubbed “Killington’s Most Interesting Man!” Chris was a strong supporter of youth sports in the region, a founding director and coach of the Rutland Falcons Football program and a passionate supporter for Rutland County Agricultural Society and bringing back the Vermont State Fair. Christopher is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Deborah Fouracre Thayer, their sons Joshua Thayer (Abigail) and Matthew Thayer (Margaret), and granddaughter Makaeleigh Thayer, all of Rutland; his brothers George, Stephan, Kevin and Gregory; his sister, Kelly Turner; and his godparents Uncle Gerald and Aunt Mary Ellen Garrow. Chris is also survived by John Murphy, his children Kadin and Delilah; and Laura Murphy Torrington, her children Lucien and William. Honoring Chris’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and interment will be private at a later date. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church in Rutland with the Thayer family hosting a reception at the American Legion following the services. The family would like to extend its thanks to the teams at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, especially the Foley Cancer Center staff and the Angels providing care on the 5th floor Oncology Wing. Rutland is blessed to have these teams caring for its people. Memorial contributions in Chris’s name may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
